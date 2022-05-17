 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: John Burroughs downs St. Charles

  • 0

John Burroughs edged visiting St. Charles 4-2 Tuesday.

Jackson Chu was the losing pitcher for St. Charles.

John Burroughs (25-4) plays St. Charles at Priory on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. St. Charles ends its season with a 4-23 record.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet some of the spring's top stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News