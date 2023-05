Kirkwood trailed by one after six innings but rallied for an 5-2 win over Pattonville Wednesday at Kirkwood.

Kirkwood hurler Jack Pearson earned the victory after holding Pattonville to just two hits and two runs in six innings. Pattonville hurler Tyler Floyd was the losing pitcher.

Kirkwood (10-18) visits CBC on Thursday at 4 p.m. Pattonville closes out the season with a record of 19-11.