Tyler Macon went 2-for-5 with a home run, four RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Kirkwood to a 14-6 victory over Lafayette.

Alex Bean was credited with the win for Kirkwood. Jackson Weidner of Lafayette went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs, one extra base hit and three runs scored. Ethan Dillard was the losing pitcher for Lafayette.

Kirkwood (4-13) will play Webster Groves at Ballwin A.A. on Friday at 7 p.m. Lafayette (13-11) plays at Parkway West on Friday at 4:15 p.m.