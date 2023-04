Will Moore went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Ladue to a 15-10 victory over Hazelwood West.

Owen Newman picked up the win for Ladue. Hazelwood West got big offensive contributions from Kaden Pridemore (3-for-4, three RBIs, one run scored) and Braiden Boschen (3-for-4, two RBIs, one extra base hit). Brendan Snyder suffered the loss for Hazelwood West.

Ladue (2-6) will host Parkway North on Saturday at 10 a.m. Hazelwood West (3-9) plays Festus at Wilson-Rozier Park on Friday at 2 p.m.