Aiden Cizek went 4-for-4 with four RBIs, three extra base hits and two runs scored to lead Lafayette to a 17-3 victory over Lindbergh.

Lafayette hurler Tyson Oswald was the winning pitcher. Dane Bjorn of Lindbergh went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and one extra base hit. Jeremy Vickers was the losing pitcher for Lindbergh.

Lafayette (8-8) plays at home against Francis Howell on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Lindbergh (8-12) plays at Marquette on Friday at 4:30 p.m.