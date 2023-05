Tripp Johns went 3-for-3 with a home run, one RBI, one extra base hit and three runs scored to lead Lafayette to a 11-2 victory over Eureka.

Jack Stauss was the winner for Lafayette. He pitched seven innings allowing two runs on five hits and striking out three. Eureka hurler Cole Edmiston was the losing pitcher.

Lafayette (13-11) goes on the road to play Timberland on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Eureka (26-3) plays at home against Francis Howell Central on Saturday at 10 a.m.