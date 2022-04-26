 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Lebanon, Illinois triumphs over Dupo

Lebanon, Illinois routed Dupo 11-1 Tuesday at Dupo.

Chance Hunter was tagged with the loss for Dupo.

Lebanon, Illinois (2-6) hosts Marissa on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Dupo (1-9) plays at home against Breese Central on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

