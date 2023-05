Riley Schulz went 2-for-2 with a home run, four RBIs and one run scored to lead Lindbergh to a 5-1 victory over Kirkwood.

Dane Bjorn struck out 11 in five innings of work to pick up the victory for Lindbergh. Aiden Dennis was the losing pitcher for Kirkwood.

Lindbergh (12-15) visits Kirkwood on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Kirkwood (8-16) will host Lindbergh on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.