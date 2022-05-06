 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Lindbergh edges Fox

  • 0

Lindbergh downed Fox 1-0 Friday at Fox.

Drew Politte was credited with the win for Lindbergh.

Lindbergh (13-14) plays at Ladue on Saturday at noon. Fox (10-6) goes on the road to play Oakville on Monday at 4:15 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News