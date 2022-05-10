 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Lindbergh pounds Kirkwood

Lindbergh pounded visiting Kirkwood 10-0 Tuesday.

Kirkwood hurler Ian Lancaster was charged with the loss.

Lindbergh (15-15) will host Parkway West on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Kirkwood (7-17) hosts Ladue on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

