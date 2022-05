Drew Politte went 2-for-2 with four RBIs and one extra base hit to lead Lindbergh to a 7-2 victory over Jackson.

Dane Bjorn struck out 10 in 6 1/3 innings of work to pick up the victory for Lindbergh.

Lindbergh (18-15) plays Seckman at Vianney on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Jackson finishes the season at 8-3.