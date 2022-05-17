 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Lutheran South breezes by Ladue

Lutheran South breezed by visiting Ladue 6-0 Tuesday.

Mason Arnold picked up the win for Lutheran South.

Lutheran South (19-9) plays Mehlville at Clayton on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Ladue finishes the season at 9-15.

