Dillon Slinkard went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, one extra base hit and one run scored to lead Lutheran South to a 9-7 victory over Windsor (Imperial).

Lutheran South hurler Grant Blair was the winning pitcher. Brayden Kreutz of Windsor (Imperial) went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, one extra base hit and one run scored. Max Hartmann suffered the loss for Windsor (Imperial).

Lutheran South (5-4) hosts Festus on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (2-3) hosts Jefferson on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.