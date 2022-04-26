 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Lutheran St. Charles waltzes over O'Fallon Christian

Lutheran St. Charles waltzed over O'Fallon Christian 7-1 Tuesday at CarShield Field.

Lutheran St. Charles (10-6) hosts St. Mary's on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. O'Fallon Christian (2-11) plays Borgia at CarShield Field on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

