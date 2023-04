Aiden Haddad went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, two extra base hits and three runs scored to lead Maplewood-RH to a 19-0 victory over Soldan.

Dunnan McGaughey picked up the win for Maplewood-RH.

Maplewood-RH (5-3) travels to Lutheran North on Saturday at 11 a.m. Soldan (0-2) plays at STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley on Monday, May 1 at 4:30 p.m.