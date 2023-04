Marissa trailed by one after six innings but rallied for an 4-3 win over Dupo Tuesday at Marissa.

Ryne Rhodes was credited with the win for Marissa.

Marissa (11-3) will host Valmeyer on Tuesday, April 25 at 4:30 p.m. Dupo (1-9) plays at home against Wesclin on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.