 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Marquette downs Summit

  • 0

Marquette downed Summit 3-1 Wednesday at Summit.

Marquette hurler Zach Thelen was credited with the win.

Marquette (13-11) will host Summit on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Summit (9-16) plays at Marquette on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area baseball rankings, Week 6

STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 4/28/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Edwardsville (20-0)12. Fort Zumwalt West (23-7)23. Belleville East (19-2…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News