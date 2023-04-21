Carter Creech went 1-for-1 with three RBIs and one run scored to lead Marquette to a 12-2 victory over Lindbergh.

Max Cohen picked up the win for Marquette. He gave up just two earned runs on four hits in six innings of work. Nick Bonczkowski of Lindbergh went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and one run scored. Lindbergh hurler Jase Dowell was charged with the loss.