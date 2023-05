Trevor Geis went 3-for-3 with four RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Mascoutah to a 11-1 victory over Jerseyville.

Zane Timon picked up the win for Mascoutah. He gave up just one earned run on four hits in five innings of work. Easton Heafner was the losing pitcher for Jerseyville.

Mascoutah (19-5) travels to Jerseyville on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Jerseyville (9-17) will host Mascoutah on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.