Dalton Markus went 3-for-3 with a home run, six RBIs and two runs scored to lead Mater Dei to a 10-2 victory over Greenville.

Garrick Winkeler struck out 13 in seven innings of work to pick up the victory for Mater Dei.

Mater Dei (5-4) hosts Centralia, Illinois on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Greenville (2-4) plays at home against Carlinville on Tuesday at 5 p.m.