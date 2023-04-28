Recap: Mater Dei breezes by Valmeyer StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Apr 28, 2023 Apr 28, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mater Dei waltzed over visiting Valmeyer 8-1 Friday.Mater Dei (13-8) will host Gibault on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Valmeyer (7-12) will host Father McGivney on Monday at 4:30 p.m. 0 Comments Tags 04-28-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Eureka gets conference sweep of Marquette behind early run, gem by Edmiston CHESTERFIELD — Eureka center fielder Drew Nenninger led off Wednesday’s Suburban Conference Yellow Pool baseball game at Marquette High with a… Barker's complete game, big defensive plays lift O'Fallon to SWC sweep of Belleville East BELLEVILLE — O’Fallon senior Connor Patton never takes his bat to center field. Triad's Suter keeps Mascoutah offense in check before getting a balk walk-off win TROY, Ill. — TJ Suter desperately wanted to close out a nonconference baseball game Tuesday. Broughton's RBI single in bottom of seventh lifts Vianney to MCC win over CBC KIRKWOOD — One of the best feelings in the world is coming through for your teammates. Just ask Vianney senior David Broughton. Recap: St. Charles West rips Fort Zumwalt East Brenan Goering went 2-for-4 with five RBIs and one extra base hit to lead St. Charles West to a 13-5 victory over Fort Zumwalt East.