McCluer North trailed by two after six innings but rallied for an 8-7 win over Hazelwood East Monday.

Justin Flowers was credited with the win for McCluer North. Michael Bost was tagged with the loss for Hazelwood East.

McCluer North (2-2) plays at STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley on Tuesday, April 4 at 4:30 p.m. Hazelwood East (0-2) travels to STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley on Tuesday, April 11 at 4:30 p.m.