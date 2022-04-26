 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: McCluer trounces Jennings

McCluer trounced visiting Jennings 18-0 Tuesday.

McCluer hurler Dominick Hill-Wiley was the winning pitcher.

McCluer (6-4) plays at STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley on Friday at 4:15 p.m. Jennings (0-4) will host Normandy on Thursday at 4 p.m.

