Mehlville trailed by two after six innings but rallied for an 5-4 win over Lindbergh Wednesday at Lindbergh.

Michael Politte was the losing pitcher for Lindbergh.

Mehlville (8-3) hosts Clayton on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Lindbergh (5-7) goes on the road to play Northwest Cedar Hill on Friday at 4:15 p.m.