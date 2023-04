Collin Maloney went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead Mehlville to a 6-3 victory over Affton.

Mason Tiepelman picked up the win for Mehlville. Kaleb Lamons of Affton went 1-for-1 with two RBIs and one extra base hit. Wyatt Brown was the losing pitcher for Affton.

Mehlville (14-4) travels to De Soto on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Affton (5-7) plays at home against University City on Friday at 4 p.m.