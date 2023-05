Brian Gould went 4-for-4 with two RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead MICDS to a 6-1 victory over Priory.

Gould was credited with the win for MICDS. Christian Sunderlage was charged with the loss for Priory.

MICDS (8-5) plays at home against Clayton on Friday at 4:15 p.m. Priory (12-10) goes on the road to play Principia on Saturday at 2 p.m.