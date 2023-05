Isiah Linker went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, one extra base hit and one run scored to lead New Athens to a 7-6 victory over Carlyle.

Brett Miller was the winning pitcher for New Athens. Rhettick Steinkamp of Carlyle went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and one extra base hit. Dakota Rakers was the losing pitcher for Carlyle.

New Athens (16-7) travels to Christ Our Rock on Saturday at 1 p.m. Carlyle ends its season with a 7-18 record.