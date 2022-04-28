 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: New Athens slips past Dupo

New Athens defeated visiting Dupo 6-5 in nine innings Thursday.

New Athens hurler Owen Tolson was credited with the win.

New Athens (7-11) travels to Cobden on Saturday at noon. Dupo (1-10) plays at Valmeyer on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

