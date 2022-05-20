 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: New Berlin breezes by Piasa Southwestern

New Berlin breezed by visiting Piasa Southwestern 9-1 Friday.

Marcus Payne was charged with the loss for Piasa Southwestern.

New Berlin (3-1) travels to Gillespie on Saturday at 11 a.m.

