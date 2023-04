North Point trailed by one after six innings but rallied for an 4-3 win over St. Charles West Wednesday.

North Point hurler Ethan Villemarette was the winning pitcher. He pitched seven innings allowing three runs on six hits and striking out two. St. Charles West hurler Rolan Moore was tagged with the loss.

North Point (8-4) hosts Holt on Friday at 4:15 p.m. St. Charles West (7-7) will host Pattonville on Friday at 4:15 p.m.