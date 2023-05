Noah Scheller-Houska went 1-for-1 with three RBIs and one extra base hit to lead Oakville to a 6-5 victory over Windsor (Imperial).

Sean Forbes was credited with the win for Oakville. Cole Scott of Windsor (Imperial) went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and one run scored. Lukas Weiler was the losing pitcher for Windsor (Imperial).

Oakville (13-12) will host Summit on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Windsor (Imperial) (14-13) visits Summit on Friday at 4:30 p.m.