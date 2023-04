Aiden Hopper went 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead Oakville to a 7-2 victory over Lindbergh.

Gabe Huelsing picked up the win for Oakville. He gave up just one earned run on five hits in five innings of work. Riley Schulz was charged with the loss for Lindbergh.

Oakville (7-6) goes on the road to play Parkway Central on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Lindbergh (7-11) plays at Lafayette on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.