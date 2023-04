Grant Tebbe went 3-for-3 with five RBIs, two extra base hits and three runs scored to lead O'Fallon to a 12-0 victory over Alton.

Connor Blue struck out 10 in five innings of work to pick up the win for O'Fallon. Alton hurler Logan Bogard was the losing pitcher.

O'Fallon (9-2) plays Althoff at Whitey Herzog Field on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Alton (4-6) will host O'Fallon on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.