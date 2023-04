Jack Wade went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, one extra base hit and three runs scored to lead O'Fallon to a 11-1 victory over Belleville West.

David Barker was credited with the win for O'Fallon. Belleville West hurler Brayden Biggs was charged with the loss.

O'Fallon (12-4) plays Rochester at Blazier Field on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Belleville West (10-7) plays Columbia at Busch Stadium on Friday at 6 p.m.