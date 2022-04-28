 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: O'Fallon rips Mater Dei

O'Fallon ripped visiting Mater Dei 6-0 Thursday.

O'Fallon hurler Jacob Hahs was the winning pitcher.

O'Fallon (17-4) will play Olney Richland County at Blazier Field on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Mater Dei (7-14) travels to Valmeyer on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

