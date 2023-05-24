O'Fallon beat visiting Granite City 5-2 Wednesday.
O'Fallon hurler Jack Velino earned the victory on the mound after holding Granite City to just one hit and one run in five innings.
Granite City closes out the season with a record of 8-22.
