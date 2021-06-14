Recap: O'Fallon topples New Lenox Providence Catholic

O'Fallon toppled visiting New Lenox Providence Catholic 9-4 Monday.
-
Mike Larson picked up the win for O'Fallon. He gave up just one earned run on four hits in five innings of work.
O'Fallon (25-9) plays Roselle Lake Park at Joliet on Saturday at 1 p.m.
