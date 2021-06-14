 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: O'Fallon topples New Lenox Providence Catholic
0 comments

Recap: O'Fallon topples New Lenox Providence Catholic

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

O'Fallon toppled visiting New Lenox Providence Catholic 9-4 Monday.

Mike Larson picked up the win for O'Fallon. He gave up just one earned run on four hits in five innings of work.

O'Fallon (25-9) plays Roselle Lake Park at Joliet on Saturday at 1 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports