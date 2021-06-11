Recap: O'Fallon tops Joliet West

O'Fallon toppled visiting Joliet West 6-3 Friday.
Brandon Haake was the winner for O'Fallon. He pitched seven innings allowing three runs on nine hits while striking out four.
O'Fallon (24-9) will play New Lenox Providence Catholic at Illinois State University on Monday at 7 p.m.
