Recap: O'Fallon tops Joliet West
Recap: O'Fallon tops Joliet West

O'Fallon toppled visiting Joliet West 6-3 Friday.

Brandon Haake was the winner for O'Fallon. He pitched seven innings allowing three runs on nine hits while striking out four.

O'Fallon (24-9) will play New Lenox Providence Catholic at Illinois State University on Monday at 7 p.m.

