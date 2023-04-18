Orchard Farm defeated St. Charles West 11-10 Tuesday at CarShield Field.
Brady Rosenburg was the winning pitcher for Orchard Farm. Leading the way offensively for St. Charles West were Noah Gramling (2-for-4, three RBIs, one extra base hit, two runs scored) and Brenan Goering (2-for-3, two RBIs, one extra base hit, one run scored). Gramling was tagged with the loss for St. Charles West.
Orchard Farm (2-11) will host St. Charles West on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. St. Charles West (7-9) plays at Orchard Farm on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.