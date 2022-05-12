 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Orchard Farm topples Ritenour

  • 0

Orchard Farm toppled Ritenour 6-1 Thursday at Ritenour.

Tyler Spaeth picked up the win for Orchard Farm.

Orchard Farm (9-17) hosts Winfield on Friday at 2 p.m. Ritenour (6-9) goes on the road to play Francis Howell Central on Monday at 4 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News