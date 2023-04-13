Pacific slipped past Hermann 5-4 in zero innings Thursday at Hermann City Park.
Xavian Cox was the winning pitcher for Pacific. Key offensive players for Hermann were Parker Anderson (3-for-4, one home run, two RBIs, one extra base hit, two runs scored) and Gavin Moore (2-for-4, one home run, two RBIs, one extra base hit, one run scored). Reese Rehmert was tagged with the loss for Hermann.
Pacific (8-2) travels to Union on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Hermann (9-5) plays Tolton at Columbia, Mo. on Monday at 5 p.m.