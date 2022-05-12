Recap: Pacific upends Washington

Ayden Biedenstein went 1-for-2 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored to lead Pacific to a 11-4 victory over Washington.

Pacific hurler Weston Kulick was credited with the win. Leading hitters for Washington were Gavin Matchell (3-for-3, one home run, one RBI, one run scored) and Ethan Stellhorn (2-for-4, one home run, two RBIs, one run scored). Matchell was the losing pitcher for Washington.