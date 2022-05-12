 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Pacific waltzes over Washington

Ayden Biedenstein went 1-for-2 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored to lead Pacific to a 11-4 victory over Washington.

Weston Kulick was the winning pitcher for Pacific. Key offensive contributors for Washington included Gavin Matchell (3-for-3, one home run, one RBI, one run scored) and Ethan Stellhorn (2-for-4, one home run, two RBIs, one run scored). Matchell suffered the loss for Washington.

Pacific (18-2) will host Chaminade on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Washington (14-16) plays Capital City at Legion Field (Jefferson City) on Monday at 1 p.m.

