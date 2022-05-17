Recap: Parkway Central defeats Summit

Jack O'Leary went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and one extra base hit to lead Parkway Central to a 8-6 victory over Summit.
Parkway Central hurler Mason Seigel was credited with the win.
Summit finishes the season at 11-19.
