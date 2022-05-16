 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Parkway Central edges MICDS

Parkway Central squeaked by visiting MICDS 4-3 Monday.

Mason Seigel picked up the win for Parkway Central.

Parkway Central (21-10) hosts Summit on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. MICDS closes out the season with a record of 12-11.

