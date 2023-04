Zach Amezcua went 2-for-2 with four RBIs, two extra base hits and two runs scored to lead Parkway Central to a 12-1 victory over Gateway Legacy Christian.

Parkway Central hurler Brian Kang earned the victory on the mound after holding Gateway Legacy Christian to just two hits and one run in five innings.

Parkway Central (7-2) hosts Northwest Cedar Hill on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Gateway Legacy Christian (4-4) plays Edwardsville at Tom Pile Field on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.