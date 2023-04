Jonah Loiterstein went 1-for-1 with three RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Parkway Central to a 11-1 victory over St. Charles.

Luke Amezcua was the winning pitcher for Parkway Central. Mason Hickerson was the losing pitcher for St. Charles.

Parkway Central (10-2) will play St. Mary's at Shaw Park at 2 p.m today. St. Charles (3-11) plays University City at Blanchette Park on Monday at 4:15 p.m.