Recap: Parkway North squeaks by Ritenour
StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com
Apr 4, 2023
Parkway North defeated Ritenour 9-7 Tuesday at Ritenour.Parkway North (1-8) hosts Ritenour on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Ritenour (1-2) plays at Parkway North on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.