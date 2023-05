Charlie Bennett went 3-for-3 with four RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Parkway South to a 12-0 victory over Valley Park.

Eddie Ahearn was the winning pitcher for Parkway South.

Parkway South (14-11) will host Westminster on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Valley Park (17-3) goes on the road to play Herculaneum on Tuesday at 4 p.m.