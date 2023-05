Edward Uschold went 2-for-2 with two home runs, six RBIs and three runs scored to lead Parkway South to a 9-5 victory over Wright City.

Parkway South hurler Carter Crook was the winning pitcher. He pitched seven innings allowing five runs on five hits while striking out four. Nick Moore of Wright City went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, one extra base hit and one run scored. Jake Mitts was charged with the loss for Wright City.